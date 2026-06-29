USS Mustin conducts boat operations

U.S. Navy Seaman Ayden Tinsley, from Virginia, heaves a line tied to a rigid-hull inflatable boat off the boat deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during boat operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 12, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9790189
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-ER894-1056
|Resolution:
|5082x3388
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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