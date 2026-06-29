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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange [Image 5 of 18]

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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Lera League 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The Joint Color guard from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and Marine Corps Color Guard from the Marine Barracks on 8th and I present colors at the New York Stock Exchange on July 2, 2026 in New York City as part of the International Naval Review. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 23:55
    Photo ID: 9790084
    VIRIN: 260702-N-ES124-1005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange [Image 18 of 18], by MCPO Lera League, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard perform at New York Stock Exchange

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    stock exchange
    brass quintet
    New York
    Navy Band
    INR 250

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