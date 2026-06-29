U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at New York Stock Exchange

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U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet perform at the New York Stock Exchange on July 2, 2026 in New York City as part of the International Naval Review. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.