Sailors stand in formation during a dress white uniform inspection in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Molly Guy)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9789734
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-MG123-1158
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Dress Whites Uniform Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SR Molly Guy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.