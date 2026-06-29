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    USS Nimitz Conducts Dress Whites Uniform Inspection [Image 5 of 6]

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    USS Nimitz Conducts Dress Whites Uniform Inspection

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Molly Guy 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors stand in formation during a dress white uniform inspection in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Molly Guy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9789734
    VIRIN: 260702-N-MG123-1158
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Dress Whites Uniform Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SR Molly Guy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Underway
    Atlantic
    Deployment
    Inspection
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    2nd Fleet Area of Responsibility

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