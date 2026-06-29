USS Nimitz Conducts Dress Whites Uniform Inspection

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Sailors stand in formation during a dress white uniform inspection in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 2, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Molly Guy)