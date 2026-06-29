114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, is towed from the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Sioux City, Iowa June 12, 2026. The aircraft was painted in commemoration of the United States of America's 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)