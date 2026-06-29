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    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail [Image 5 of 9]

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    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, is parked at the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Sioux City Iowa, June 12, 2026. The aircraft was painted in commemoration of the United States of America's 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9789355
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-VK221-1068
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail
    114th Fighter Wing's 250th Anniversary Tail

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    185th ARW
    114th FW

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