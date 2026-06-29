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This Nellis Public Affairs patch was designed for Airmen assigned to Nellis Public Affairs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 28, 2006. The patch features the public affairs quill and lightning bolt in front of a bullseye symbolizing precision, lethality, the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center’s core mission of training with pinpoint accuracy, surrounded by a camera-shutter. The patch was created using Adobe Illustrator for morale wear and unit identity purposes. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)