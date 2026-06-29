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    Nellis Public Affairs patch [Image 2 of 2]

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    Nellis Public Affairs patch

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    This Nellis Public Affairs patch was designed for Airmen assigned to Nellis Public Affairs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 28, 2006. The patch features the public affairs quill and lightning bolt in front of a bullseye symbolizing precision, lethality, the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center’s core mission of training with pinpoint accuracy, surrounded by a camera-shutter. The patch was created using Adobe Illustrator for morale wear and unit identity purposes. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9789203
    VIRIN: 260428-F-ST683-5862
    Resolution: 1561x1811
    Size: 454.14 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis Public Affairs patch [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
    logo
    Nellis AFB
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    Public Affairs

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