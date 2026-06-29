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    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250 [Image 9 of 11]

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    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Maj. Walter Rose, left, the sergeant major of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, Lt Col. Edwin Powers, middle, the executive officer of SPMAGTF 250, Col. Aaron Norwood, right, the commanding officer of SPMAGTF Sail 250, stand at parade rest during transit of the Hudson River as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250 in Manhattan, June 30, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9788942
    VIRIN: 260630-M-DY519-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250
    The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250

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    TAGS

    Blue Green Team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America 250
    INR250

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