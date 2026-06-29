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    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization [Image 11 of 11]

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    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the mortar section of 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a mortar familiarization with 60mm mortars June 27, 2026, during their annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9788928
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-DV981-9037
    Resolution: 5302x3535
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization
    1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization

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    Pennsylvania National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap, mortars

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