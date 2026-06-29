1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the mortar section of 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a mortar familiarization with 60mm mortars June 27, 2026, during their annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)