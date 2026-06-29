1-112th Infantry Soldiers conduct mortar familiarization

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the mortar section of 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conduct a mortar familiarization with 60mm mortars June 27, 2026, during their annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9788926
|VIRIN:
|260627-Z-DV981-8938
|Resolution:
|4311x2874
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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