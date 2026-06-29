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    OCS Combat Course [Image 17 of 20]

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    OCS Combat Course

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico       

    A U.S. Marine Corps officer candidate with Officer Candidate School participate in the Combat Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2026. The Combat Course tests Candidates ability to navigate obstacles in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9788663
    VIRIN: 260701-M-SD553-2652
    Resolution: 5020x3347
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OCS Combat Course [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCB Quantico
    endurance course
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