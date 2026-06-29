OCS Combat Course

U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates with the Officer Candidates School participate in the Combat Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2026. The Combat Course tests Candidates ability to navigate obstacles in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9788656
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-SD553-2216
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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