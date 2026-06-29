Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY

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KITTERY, Maine (July 2, 2026). Mayor Deaglan McEachern of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). During his visit, Mayor McEachern spoke directly with the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779)—for which Portsmouth serves as the host community—answering questions and sharing insights about local life and volunteer opportunities. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/Released)