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    Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY [Image 2 of 5]

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    Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 2, 2026). Mayor Deaglan McEachern of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). During his visit, Mayor McEachern spoke directly with the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779)—for which Portsmouth serves as the host community—answering questions and sharing insights about local life and volunteer opportunities. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9788396
    VIRIN: 260702-N-VG694-1002
    Resolution: 3380x2253
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY [Image 5 of 5], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY
    Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY
    Mayor of Portsmouth Visits PNSY

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