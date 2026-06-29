Members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) and Japan’s Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) teams collaborated during a successful week of joint freeze seal training the week of May 11. The event strengthened the partnership between the two commands and saves valuable maintenance time for SRF-JRMC personnel supporting the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9788341
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-XX785-4382
|Resolution:
|7554x5038
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
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