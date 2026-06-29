Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

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Members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) and Japan’s Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) teams collaborated during a successful week of joint freeze seal training the week of May 11. The event strengthened the partnership between the two commands and saves valuable maintenance time for SRF-JRMC personnel supporting the U.S. Pacific Fleet.