(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) and Japan’s Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) teams collaborated during a successful week of joint freeze seal training the week of May 11. The event strengthened the partnership between the two commands and saves valuable maintenance time for SRF-JRMC personnel supporting the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9788341
    VIRIN: 260514-N-XX785-4382
    Resolution: 7554x5038
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Freeze Seal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery