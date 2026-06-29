Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) personnel provide a demonstration and share trade techniques with their counterparts from Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka during a hands-on training session at NNSY involving freeze seal mock-ups the week of May 11. The week-long visit with SRF-JRMC personnel culminated in the successful execution of an eight-inch saltwater freeze seal using liquid nitrogen.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9788334
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-XX785-5894
|Resolution:
|7920x5283
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
No keywords found.