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    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 1 of 3]

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    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) personnel provide a demonstration and share trade techniques with their counterparts from Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka during a hands-on training session at NNSY involving freeze seal mock-ups the week of May 11. The week-long visit with SRF-JRMC personnel culminated in the successful execution of an eight-inch saltwater freeze seal using liquid nitrogen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9788334
    VIRIN: 260512-N-XX785-5894
    Resolution: 7920x5283
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training
    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

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    Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Freeze Seal

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