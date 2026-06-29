Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its-Kind Freeze Seal Training

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Piping Group (Code 960) personnel provide a demonstration and share trade techniques with their counterparts from Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka during a hands-on training session at NNSY involving freeze seal mock-ups the week of May 11. The week-long visit with SRF-JRMC personnel culminated in the successful execution of an eight-inch saltwater freeze seal using liquid nitrogen.