Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Daryl Fick, left, a medical planner assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Ethan Whitehead, a critical care nursing officer assigned to PP26, inventory medical supplies in an expeditionary medical facility tent during a Pacific Friendship 2026-led mass casualty (MASCAL) drill aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class landing craft utility ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) at Hon La Port in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. The MASCAL, supported by PP26 and partner nation personnel, simulated a U.S.-Vietnam response to a Category 5 typhoon. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)