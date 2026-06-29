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    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 1 of 7]

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    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Tiffany Uranga, right, director of medical operations for Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and Hospitalman Treyson Grams, surgical technologist assigned to PP26, inventory medical supplies in a trauma bay during a Pacific Friendship 2026-led mass casualty (MASCAL) drill aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class landing craft utility ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) at Hon La Port in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. The MASCAL, supported by PP26 and partner nation personnel, simulated a U.S.-Vietnam response to a Category 5 typhoon. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9788179
    VIRIN: 260702-N-JO245-1106
    Resolution: 3422x5133
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard U.S. Army Runnymede-class Landing Craft Utility Ship USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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