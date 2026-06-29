Publication Web Banner: America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command

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America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command honors the Navy and Nation 250 by showcasing 250 artifacts, artworks, and submerged cultural resources from the Navy's collections. From the sword of John Paul Jones to the desks constructed from the wood of USS Constitution for the Secretary of the Navy and the Vice President of the United States, each selection tells a story that brings 250 years of American naval history to life. Featuring a foreword by Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.