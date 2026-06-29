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    Publication Fact sheet: America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command [Image 1 of 2]

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    Publication Fact sheet: America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Kati Engel 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command honors the Navy and Nation 250 by showcasing 250 artifacts, artworks, and submerged cultural resources from the Navy's collections. From the sword of John Paul Jones to the desks constructed from the wood of USS Constitution for the Secretary of the Navy and the Vice President of the United States, each selection tells a story that brings 250 years of American naval history to life. Featuring a foreword by Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 07:12
    Photo ID: 9788133
    VIRIN: 260630-N-VC936-4487
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Publication Fact sheet: America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command [Image 2 of 2], by Kati Engel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Publication Fact sheet: America's Navy at 250: The Historic Collections of Naval History and Heritage Command
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    Artifact
    NHHC
    Navy250
    USS Constitution
    Art
    History

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