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    2026 Independence Day Celebration [Image 19 of 24]

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    2026 Independence Day Celebration

    GREECE

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Nikolaos Fragos 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2026) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted an Independence Day Celebration for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at Limnoupolis Waterpark on July 1, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nick Fragos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9788137
    VIRIN: 070126-O-LW180-2019
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Independence Day Celebration [Image 24 of 24], by Nikolaos Fragos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Independence Day Celebration
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    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
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    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration
    2026 Independence Day Celebration

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    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay
    soudabay
    Region EURAFCENT
    TeamSouda
    crete

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