2026 Independence Day Celebration

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2026) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted an Independence Day Celebration for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at Limnoupolis Waterpark on July 1, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nick Fragos)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9788134
|VIRIN:
|070126-O-LW180-2017
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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