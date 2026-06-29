Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71)

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Defense Logistics Agency's Quincy Harmon (left) reviews paperwork with NNSY Hazardous Materials Supervisor Ovie Inuwere (right) in their Building 276 office. A former U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate, Inuwere has worked in Shop 71 for 16 years and uses his unique background to bridge the gap between military and civilian personnel. “Knowing how the Navy works and also how the civilian world works, I guess I would say I am the liaison because I have been on both sides of the world," said Inuwere. "I definitely understand their lingo... and I also translate that to a civilian world so that way we can have a better understanding."