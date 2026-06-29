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    Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71) [Image 3 of 3]

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    Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71)

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Defense Logistics Agency's Quincy Harmon (left) reviews paperwork with NNSY Hazardous Materials Supervisor Ovie Inuwere (right) in their Building 276 office. A former U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate, Inuwere has worked in Shop 71 for 16 years and uses his unique background to bridge the gap between military and civilian personnel. “Knowing how the Navy works and also how the civilian world works, I guess I would say I am the liaison because I have been on both sides of the world," said Inuwere. "I definitely understand their lingo... and I also translate that to a civilian world so that way we can have a better understanding."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9788131
    VIRIN: 260306-N-CR433-3012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71) [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Paint Shop
    Shop 71

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