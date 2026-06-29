Photo By Troy Miller | Responsible for the intake and shipment of all components requiring preservation, Shop...... read more read more Photo By Troy Miller | Responsible for the intake and shipment of all components requiring preservation, Shop 71 Shipping and Receiving Clerk Danny DeSimas operates a forklift inside Building 1499. For DeSimas, a retired Navy Chief who has been with the shipyard for 12 years, the constant variety is what he enjoys most about the fast-paced logistical environment. “It’s something different every day," he said. "There are factors, not just the material, but just stuff we deal with ... it's a new challenge every day.” see less | View Image Page

Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71) Your browser does not support the audio element.

It is the final touch on a masterpiece of naval engineering. It’s the haze gray armor that protects a warship from the relentless sea and the vibrant, precise markings on a flight deck that guide $100 million dollar aircraft to a safe landing. This is the world of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Paint Shop (Shop 71), a team of artisans whose work is the first line of defense against the elements and the finishing touch on America’s maritime power. Their craft is a blend of science, skill, and sheer grit, applied everywhere from the smallest components to the massive hulls of aircraft carriers.

The painters’ mission is far more than cosmetic. They are specialists in preservation and corrosion control, the critical tasks that ensure the longevity and structural integrity of the fleet. Their work begins long before the first coat of paint is applied, with meticulous and physically demanding surface preparation. They are experts in blasting, cleaning, and treating steel to create the perfect canvas. Only then can they apply the complex coating systems designed to withstand the harshest environments on Earth. Whether they are inside a cramped, dark tank or suspended high above the dry dock, their focus on quality is unwavering.

Leading these teams requires a deep understanding of the craft and a passion for the work. Paint Shop (Shop 71) Work Leader Mark Kaufman has been in the trade for 35 years and has seen it all. He knows that success in the paint and blasting world comes down to preparation and teamwork. "The biggest thing is planning the job out and having all your materials ready for the guys," Kaufman explained. "I try to keep them a day or two ahead with materials, so when they get done with one job, they can just keep moving on to the next one."

From the intricate color-coded piping that runs through the veins of a ship to the iconic hull numbers that identify it from miles away, the handiwork of Shop 71 is everywhere. They are the guardians of the fleet’s exterior, proving that the final coat is not just about appearance, but about readiness. Through their hard work and dedication, they ensure that when a ship leaves Norfolk Naval Shipyard, it is prepared for anything the sea throws its way.