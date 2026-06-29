68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT

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On 2 July, 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers otherwise known as Pioneers conducted Physical Training. There were 5 different events in coordinance with the APEX testing that is designed to evaluate human performance across four categories: speed, power, strength, and endurance. The nicknames for the events included Pilot, Beast, Grind, Lateral and finally the Anchor. It was a great way to go into a long weekend where we not only honor America with the nation's 250th Birthday, but 75 years of German-American friendship. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson and Spc. Marc Felix)

"CONSERVE POWER"