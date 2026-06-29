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    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT [Image 12 of 12]

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    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On 2 July, 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers otherwise known as Pioneers conducted Physical Training. There were 5 different events in coordinance with the APEX testing that is designed to evaluate human performance across four categories: speed, power, strength, and endurance. The nicknames for the events included Pilot, Beast, Grind, Lateral and finally the Anchor. It was a great way to go into a long weekend where we not only honor America with the nation's 250th Birthday, but 75 years of German-American friendship. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson and Spc. Marc Felix)
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9788047
    VIRIN: 260702-A-JW006-9438
    Resolution: 3026x2148
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT
    68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT

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