On 2 July, 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers otherwise known as Pioneers conducted Physical Training. There were 5 different events in coordinance with the APEX testing that is designed to evaluate human performance across four categories: speed, power, strength, and endurance. The nicknames for the events included Pilot, Beast, Grind, Lateral and finally the Anchor. It was a great way to go into a long weekend where we not only honor America with the nation's 250th Birthday, but 75 years of German-American friendship. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson and Spc. Marc Felix)
"CONSERVE POWER"
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9788047
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-JW006-9438
|Resolution:
|3026x2148
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th Theater Medical Command Soldiers do APEX PT [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.