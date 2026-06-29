USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder

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BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire and Emergency Services deployed June 28-29 and again July 1 to provide mutual aid assistance during a major wildland fire near the village of Traisen, close to Bad Kreuznach. The fire broke out during a record-breaking heatwave, with regional temperatures reaching 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme heat fueled a fast-moving forest fire that triggered the immediate, complete evacuation of the entire village of Traisen. The 24-hour operation integrated Army assets with local German emergency agencies under dangerous conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Tobias Lang)