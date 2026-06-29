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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder [Image 1 of 5]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire and Emergency Services deployed June 28-29 and again July 1 to provide mutual aid assistance during a major wildland fire near the village of Traisen, close to Bad Kreuznach. The fire broke out during a record-breaking heatwave, with regional temperatures reaching 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme heat fueled a fast-moving forest fire that triggered the immediate, complete evacuation of the entire village of Traisen. The 24-hour operation integrated Army assets with local German emergency agencies under dangerous conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Womble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 04:09
    Photo ID: 9788042
    VIRIN: 260628-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 581x387
    Size: 115.77 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters battle wildland blaze near Baumholder

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