Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge

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Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, tours the 36th Medical Group logistics warehouse during Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 30, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and allies and partners to conduct precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects. The exercises also demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and the Department of War’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)