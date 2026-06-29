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    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge [Image 1 of 5]

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    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    From left, Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Paul Jarvis, liaison officer to Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Schmerber, executive officer to the Australian deputy commander of Pacific Air Forces, give their final remarks to company grade officers and senior noncommissioned officers during Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 30, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and allies and partners to conduct precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects. The exercises also demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and the Department of War’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 00:46
    Photo ID: 9787728
    VIRIN: 260629-F-CN281-1223
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge
    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge
    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge
    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge
    Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge

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    base tour
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    VS26

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