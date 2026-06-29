Air Vice Marshal Titheridge tours the Forward Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Paul Jarvis, liaison officer to Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Air Vice-Marshal David Titheridge, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Schmerber, executive officer to the Australian deputy commander of Pacific Air Forces, give their final remarks to company grade officers and senior noncommissioned officers during Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 30, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and allies and partners to conduct precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects. The exercises also demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and the Department of War’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)