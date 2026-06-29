Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, right, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and personnel assigned to PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) tour the Đức Maria là Mẹ Của Niềm hy Vọng church during a PP26 and PF26 community outreach and engagement event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 1, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)