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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 1 of 10]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Leadership and personnel assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), speak to members from the Đức Maria là Mẹ Của Niềm hy Vọng church during a PP26 and PF26 community outreach and engagement event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 1, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 23:21
    Photo ID: 9787717
    VIRIN: 260701-N-ED646-1068
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conducts Community Outreach Event in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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