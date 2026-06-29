Lt. Jaewan Moon of the Republic of Korea Navy prepares for an interview 6/30/2026 during the 2026 RIMPAC exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9787700
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-CU876-7677
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and ROK Seabees Build Towards a Stronger Partnership. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.