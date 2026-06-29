Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:31 Photo ID: 9787700 VIRIN: 260701-N-CU876-7677 Resolution: 2976x1984 Size: 1.45 MB Location: US

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This work, U.S. Navy and ROK Seabees Build Towards a Stronger Partnership. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.