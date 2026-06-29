U.S. Navy and ROK Seabees Build Towards a Stronger Partnership.

Republic of Korea Rear Admiral In-ho Kim signs a pergola June 1st, 2026 during the 2026 RIMPAC exercise on Ford Island, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9787693
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-CU876-9317
|Resolution:
|1986x1984
|Size:
|978.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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