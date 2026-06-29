(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a field training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 30, 2026. The exercise enhances the battalion's ability to establish expeditionary command and control, conduct tactical convoy operation, and sustain attack aviation forces in a contested environment while straightening readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:35
    Photo ID: 9787662
    VIRIN: 260629-A-VH016-4094
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise
    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise
    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise
    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise
    4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery