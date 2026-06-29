4-2 AB Conducts Field Training Exercise

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a field training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 30, 2026. The exercise enhances the battalion's ability to establish expeditionary command and control, conduct tactical convoy operation, and sustain attack aviation forces in a contested environment while straightening readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)