Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Kim Dongho, the Korean liaison of Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, addresses ROK officer candidates with Dankook University during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit fortified international partnerships and provided a firsthand look at range operations and facilities located at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 21:31
|Photo ID:
|9787656
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-SF900-1003
|Resolution:
|6058x4039
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.