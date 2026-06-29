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    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH [Image 1 of 5]

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    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Kim Dongho, the Korean liaison of Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, addresses ROK officer candidates from Dankook University during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit fortified international partnerships and provided a firsthand look at range operations and facilities located at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:31
    Photo ID: 9787654
    VIRIN: 260623-M-SF900-1001
    Resolution: 6211x4141
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH
    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH
    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH
    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH
    Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH

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    TAGS

    Partnerships
    MCBH
    Hawaii
    ROK
    Dankook

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