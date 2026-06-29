Republic of Korea Officer Candidates Visit MCBH

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Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Kim Dongho, the Korean liaison of Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, addresses ROK officer candidates from Dankook University during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The visit fortified international partnerships and provided a firsthand look at range operations and facilities located at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)