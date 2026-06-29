Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026

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U.S. Airmen from the Texas Air National Guard security forces and a Chile air force infantryman walk the Atacama Desert during a joint security forces training for Exercise Resolute Sentinel - Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile on July 1, 2026. The bonds built throughout the exercise will carry forward, reinforcing trust and improving interoperability between U.S. and Chilean partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)