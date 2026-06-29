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    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026 [Image 12 of 12]

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    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Airmen from the Texas Air National Guard security forces and a Chile air force infantryman walk the Atacama Desert during a joint security forces training for Exercise Resolute Sentinel - Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile on July 1, 2026. The bonds built throughout the exercise will carry forward, reinforcing trust and improving interoperability between U.S. and Chilean partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9787651
    VIRIN: 260630-F-VD052-1618
    Resolution: 2400x1599
    Size: 622.16 KB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026
    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026

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    Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026

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