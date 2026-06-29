Dust, 50-Cals, Teamwork: Texas ANG, Chilean security forces train together during Salitre 2026

Photo By Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley | U.S. Airmen from the Texas Air National Guard security forces and a Chile air force infantryman walk the Atacama Desert during a joint security forces training for Exercise Resolute Sentinel - Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile on July 1, 2026. The bonds built throughout the exercise will carry forward, reinforcing trust and improving interoperability between U.S. and Chilean partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley | U.S. Airmen from the Texas Air National Guard security forces and a Chile air force...... read more read more

Dust, armored vehicles and .50-caliber machine guns aren’t the usual recipe for allied partnership, but in Chile’s Atacama Desert, they provided the backdrop as Texas Air National Guard security forces trained alongside the Chilean air force infantry members.

Held during Exercise Resolute Sentinel–Salitre 2026, the multinational training provided an opportunity for defenders from both nations to share best practices in air base security, integrated defense and force protection. Throughout the exercise, participants worked together on practical scenarios designed to improve coordination, communication and mission effectiveness while building relationships that extend beyond the training event.

“We practiced mission planning, defensive positioning, offensive maneuvering, communication between teams and executing coordinated raids,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaleb Karr, 149th Security Forces Squadron air base ground defense lead trainer. “The training emphasized teamwork, leadership, and integrating our tactics with the Chilean Air Force while clearing a structure safely and efficiently.”

As the training unfolded, nationalities and language barriers quickly faded into the background. All that could be seen for miles were clouds of dust kicked up by rapid foot movements, obscuring the teams until, every so often, a flag patch emerged through the haze before disappearing back into the formation.

“We went over close quarter battles to show us the differences and throughout it we realized we are very similar,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Morales, 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of facilities management. “We showed them what we do and they showed us what they do. They gave us examples of how they come in and clean out buildings and we gave them some. This really improved our training capabilities and theirs as well.”

With every scenario, barriers gave way to trust and the teams leaned on their strengths, communicating through a combination of hand signals and hands-on demonstrations.

“Even with the communication barrier, us speaking English and them speaking Spanish everything moved smoothly,” said Morales. “We learned that a lot of security forces training is universal. They understood us and we understood them yet we don’t have to speak a word. We were able to communicate through our training, instincts kicked in and we all knew what to do.”

Together, the teams navigated troop leader and close-quarters battle scenarios, fostering a two-way exchange of knowledge.

“Being able to move in together, dismount, and immediately execute the raid alongside the Chilean Air Force was a unique experience,” said Karr. “It really highlighted the importance of teamwork, communication, and trusting one another to accomplish the mission. It was one of the most realistic and memorable parts of the training and reinforced how effectively we can operate together as a combined force.”

By day’s end, handshakes, laughter and smiles reflected more than a successful day of training; they reflected the trust built through shared challenges. The techniques exchanged in the Atacama Desert will outlast the exercise, helping U.S. and Chilean forces build the confidence and trust needed to operate together in a real-world contingency, they will arrive speaking different languages but fight as one team.