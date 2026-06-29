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    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program [Image 1 of 8]

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    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Kie Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260630-N-JB216-2578 Jacksonville, Fla. (June 30, 2026) Capt. Craig Malloy, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s director, pins Lt. Gabriel Meriwether, an intern graduate during the NH Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation at All Saints Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville on June 30. Twenty-nine physicians are the latest graduates of this award-winning program, which is currently celebrating its 56th year of continuous accreditation. (U.S. Navy photo by Kie Savage, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9787355
    VIRIN: 260630-N-JB216-2578
    Resolution: 4292x4133
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program [Image 8 of 8], by Kie Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program
    Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program

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