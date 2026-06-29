Family Medicine Physicians Graduate from NH Jacksonville Residency Program

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260630-N-JB216-2578 Jacksonville, Fla. (June 30, 2026) Capt. Craig Malloy, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s director, pins Lt. Gabriel Meriwether, an intern graduate during the NH Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program graduation at All Saints Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville on June 30. Twenty-nine physicians are the latest graduates of this award-winning program, which is currently celebrating its 56th year of continuous accreditation. (U.S. Navy photo by Kie Savage, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).