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    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during "Operation War Hog Breakout" [Image 3 of 10]

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    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, participate in Operation War Hog Breakout during a Combat Readiness Inspection in Great Falls and Helena, Montana, 2026. The four-day inspection evaluated the wing's ability to survive, operate and accomplish mission-essential tasks in a simulated deployed environment while preparing Airmen for future federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Caleb McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9787346
    VIRIN: 260628-F-DM159-2302
    Resolution: 5054x3362
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during "Operation War Hog Breakout" [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;
    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during &quot;Operation War Hog Breakout&quot;

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    Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during "Operation War Hog Breakout"

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