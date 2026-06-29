Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during "Operation War Hog Breakout"

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Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, participate in Operation War Hog Breakout during a Combat Readiness Inspection in Great Falls and Helena, Montana, 2026. The four-day inspection evaluated the wing's ability to survive, operate and accomplish mission-essential tasks in a simulated deployed environment while preparing Airmen for future federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Caleb McDonald)