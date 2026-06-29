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    Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speaks during the June 2026 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meeting June 10, 2026, in Sparta, Wis. Cantlon’s involvement was a regular part of ongoing Army community relations by Fort McCoy personnel in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9787129
    VIRIN: 260610-A-WT217-3444
    Resolution: 913x605
    Size: 141.96 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting
    Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

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    Fort McCoy, Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin, Army community relations, IMCOM

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