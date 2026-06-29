Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speaks during the June 2026 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meeting June 10, 2026, in Sparta, Wis. Cantlon’s involvement was a regular part of ongoing Army community relations by Fort McCoy personnel in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9787129
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-WT217-3444
|Resolution:
|913x605
|Size:
|141.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting
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