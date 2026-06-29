Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

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Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speaks during the June 2026 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meeting June 10, 2026, in Sparta, Wis. Cantlon’s involvement was a regular part of ongoing Army community relations by Fort McCoy personnel in local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)