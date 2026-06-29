U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, is recognized at a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game at St Petersburg, Florida, June 27, 2026. The Rays recognized Ottenwess during the Military Salute of the Game, highlighting his 29 years of Air Force service and his commitment to Airmen, families and mission readiness at MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9786925
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-DE541-1403
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.