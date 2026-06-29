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    MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration [Image 1 of 2]

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    MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brendan P. Hopkins, 6th Operations Group commander, throws the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game at St Petersburg, Florida, June 27, 2026. The Rays celebrated America 250 and recognized Hopkins for his recent deployment and now leads one of the USAF’s premier mobility organizations at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9786922
    VIRIN: 260627-F-DE541-1262
    Resolution: 8182x4602
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration
    MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration

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    Tampa Bay Rays
    first pitch
    Rays
    TB Rays
    baseball
    America250
    freedom250

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