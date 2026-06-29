MacDill leaders recognized during Tampa Bay Rays America 250 celebration

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brendan P. Hopkins, 6th Operations Group commander, throws the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game at St Petersburg, Florida, June 27, 2026. The Rays celebrated America 250 and recognized Hopkins for his recent deployment and now leads one of the USAF’s premier mobility organizations at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)