A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast.

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Award-winning actor Beau Bridges portrays George L’Hommedieu, the first keeper of the Point Vicente Lighthouse, during the lighthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration in Palos Verdes, May 2, 2026. The centennial celebration, hosted by Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach, brought together local partners, agencies and community members to honor the lighthouse and its Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary caretakers for 100 years of service to navigation.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)