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    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast [Image 7 of 8]

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    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast

    RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Los Angeles

    Award-winning actor Beau Bridges portrays George L’Hommedieu, the first keeper of the Point Vicente Lighthouse, during the lighthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration in Palos Verdes, May 2, 2026. The centennial celebration, hosted by Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach, brought together local partners, agencies and community members to honor the lighthouse and its Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary caretakers for 100 years of service to navigation.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9786900
    VIRIN: 260502-G-QP014-1234
    Resolution: 3720x2044
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast.
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast
    A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast

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    aids to navigation
    Lighthouses
    base los angeles long beach
    community celebration
    Coast Guard
    100 year anniversary event

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