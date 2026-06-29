A Century of Light: U.S. Coast Guard and community members celebrate the Point Vicente Lighthouse’s 100 years of service in aiding navigation off our coast.

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Retired Coast Guard Capt. Kip Louttit speaks to an audience during the 100th anniversary celebration of the Point Vicente Lighthouse, joined by award‑winning actor Beau Bridges—portraying the lighthouse’s first keeper, George L’Hommedieu—and Coast Guard Cmdr. Robert Poitinger, in Palos Verdes, May 2, 2026. Hosted by Coast Guard Base Los Angeles‑Long Beach, the centennial brought together local partners, agencies, and community members to honor the lighthouse and its Coast Guard and Auxiliary caretakers for 100 years of service to navigation.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)